Stars shine in C final over Vernon

The St. Albert Stars were relentless in the Mickey McMahon Tropy C Division final against the host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs at the 48th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament Sunday.

The Stars jumped out to a 6-0 first period lead and whipped the Mustangs 17-3.

Will Lutic scored four times for the Stars, who finished 3-2 overall. Cooper Michael, Ryland Monette and Finn Kallay each had hat tricks.

The Stars had period leads of 6-1 and 11-1.

Devon Sales-Parno, Morgan Hackman and Maguire Nicholson scored for Vernon. The Mustangs had won the last three Amy Myles Trophy A Division championships.

Two Lower Mainland teams, the undefeated Vancouver Thunderbirds (4-0) and Port Moody Panthers (3-1), met for the Amy Myles Trophy late Sunday afternoon.

The Mickey Ogasawara Trophy D Division final technically went to the Yellowknife Wolfpack over the California Wave, but both teams decided to play a fun game and swap players after the Wave were forced to send eight players home to Southern California to play game, sanctioned by its governing body.

The Los Angeles Kings won the Alex Kuly Trophy B Division title with a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Canadians.

