Stamps, Ice Demons, set to clash this afternoon in lakecity

The Williams Lake Stampeders will look to put the heat on the Kitimat Ice Demons this Sunday afternoon when they hit the ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex for its second home game of the season.

Coming off a 6-5 loss to the Quesnel Kangaroos in its home opener on Oct. 19, Williams Lake will be looking to get back in the win column still early on in its Central Interior Hockey League campaign.

Williams Lake currently sits in third place in the CIHL after five games with two wins, two losses and one overtime loss behind the Prince Rupert Rampage in first (5W, 1L) and the Terrace River Kings in second (4W, 0L).

The Ice Demons, meanwhile, have a win and three losses in four outings.

Kaleb Boyle currently leads the Stamps in scoring with three goals and seven assists, followed by newcomer Cody Hodges (6G, 1A, 7PTS) and team captain Kurtis Bond (3G, 4A, 7PTS).

After Sunday’s tilt with the Ice Demons the Stamps head back on the road to travel north to Quesnel to face the Kangaroos on Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Game time today, Nov. 3, is 1 p.m.

