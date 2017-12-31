Stamps dominate over Kangaroos in last home game of 2017

Fans show their team spirit, coming out to cheer on team despite bone-chilling temperatures

There were shortage of goals at the Stamps game Saturday night. The team won 7-2 over the Quesnel Kangaroos. Angie Mindus photo

There was certainly no shortage of team spirit at the Williams Lake Stampeders home game Saturday night.

The temperature outside the rink was nearing -25C, but inside the complex the Stamps heated things up by dominating the game against the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Five minutes into the first period the Stamps took the lead in the game 2-0 with goals by Brooks and Boyle followed by Robbins with less than a minute on the clock.

Lane scored the fourth goal halfway through the second period, with the Roos finding the back of the net twice for a score of 4-2.

The Stamps put the finishing touches on the game in the third period with goals by Brooks, Robbins and Nathan Zurak.