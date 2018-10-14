Stamps dominant in back-to-back weekend matchups

The Williams Lake Stampeders are unbeaten in three outings early in their Central Interior Hockey League campaign.

Williams Lake Stampeders player Darcy Flaherty skates in on a breakaway Sunday during a 15-4 win over the Terrace River Kings in Williams Lake in Central Interior Hockey League play. (Greg Sabatino photos)

The Stamps outscored their opponents, the Terrace River Kings Saturday and the Kitimat Ice Demons Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, a combined 31-9 in football-like fashion as the offense appeared easy to come by. Granted, both teams travelled with short benches for the early-season games as they finish ironing out their rosters.

On Saturday, Williams Lake stormed out of the gates to a 9-0 lead in the first period, and added four more in the second to hold a 13-4 lead heading into the final frame.

There, the Stampeders added three more in a 16-5 victory.

Kurtis Bond and Danny Merth both notched hat trick for the Stamps, Justin Bond tallied twice, and Dan Cook, David Gore, Dan Boyle, Dan Cohen, Spencer Brooks, Richard MacDonald, Ian O’Brien and Wilf Robbins each added singles in the lopsided affair.

Sunday, it was much of the same when Williams Lake hosted the Ice Demons in a 15-4 drubbing.

Williams Lake hammered home six unanswered goals in the first, then carried a 10-3 lead heading into the third period, where the hometown side coasted to a 15-4 win.

Defenceman Zach Sternberg potted four goals, while Spencer Brooks and Darcy Flaherty each added two. David Gore, Dan Cook, Andrew Fisher, Dan Merth, Justin Bond, Nathan Zurak and Richard MacDonald each tallied once.

Willie Sellars picked up the win between the pipes for the Stampeders Saturday, while newcomer to the team Dwayne Wilton got the start Sunday.

The Stampeders will now hit the road for back-to-back games next weekend, Oct. 20-21, when they head to Kitimat for a rematch with the Ice Demons Saturday, followed by another game against the River Kings on Sunday.

Williams Lake returns to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday, Nov. 3 when they host the Quesnel Kangaroos for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

