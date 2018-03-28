Stamps, Canucks play to draw, Sparta upend River Kings in day two of Coy Cup

Williams Lake Stampeders captain Aaron Zurak looks to pounce on a rebound Wednesday evening in the team’s second game of the Coy Cup Senior Men’s AA Championship. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Sixty minutes settled nothing Wednesday night as the Williams Lake Stampeders and the Dawson Creek Canucks skated to a 2-2 draw in both teams’ second game of the Coy Cup Senior Men’s AA Championship in the lakecity.

The tie ensures the Stampeders at least a spot in Friday’s semifinal between the second- and third-place round robin teams after the Terrace River Kings suffered their second straight loss of the tournament earlier in the night to the Kelowna Sparta, 7-3.

The tie gives the Stampeders a one-win, no-loss and one-tie record after they defeated the River Kings on Tuesday night, while the Canucks are sitting in the same position after beating the Sparta Tuesday in their opener.

The Sparta, meanwhile, have a win and a loss and have the head-to-head matchup advantage should both them and the River Kings finish the round robin with a 1-2 record.

Thursday’s matchups between the Stamps and the Sparta, and the Canucks and the River Kings, will determine who finishes first in the round robin and receives a bye to Saturday night’s Coy Cup final. The second- and third-place teams will meet at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the semi.

In Wednesday’s clash between the Canucks and the Stamps, Dawson Creek got on the board first at 13:19 of the first period on a tic-tac-toe conversion from David Gore assisted by Tyrel Lucas and Jassi Sangha.

The Canucks answered back just three-and-a-half minutes into the second on a power play marker from its captain, Jeff Taylor. Dawson Creek then took a 2-1 lead on a tally from Kole Norns, before Williams Lake tied it up with the final goal of the night from defenceman Zach Strenberg.

Coy Cup action continues tomorrow night in the lakecity with the meeting between the Canucks and the River Kings kicking off at 5 p.m.

The Stamps and the Sparta will follow at 8 p.m.