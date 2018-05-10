Stampeders celebrate season with awards banquet

Photos submittedWilliams Lake Stampeders captain and defenceman Aaron Zurak was recognized with three team awards at the team’s banquet late April including most valuable player, most dedicated and a new award, Spirit of the Stamps. Here, Stampeders head coach Dave Lauzon presents him one of his three awards.

Hard work, commitment and achievements were celebrated when the Williams Lake Stampeders recognized players for their efforts during the 2017/18 season.

Players, volunteers, coaches and executive members converged at the Laughing Loon Restaurant late April for a dinner buffet, followed by awards presentations — once again split into two categories, Fan’s Choice Awards and Team Awards.

The Team Awards, voted on by the players, saw eight Stamps recognized.

Stampeders captain and defenceman Aaron Zurak picked up the nod for three separate awards: most dedicated, most valuable players and, a new award this year, ‘Spirit of the Stamps.’

Zach Sternberg won top defenceman, Danny Merth was rookie of the year, Darcy Flaherty was most improved, longtime Stamp Stu Sasges claimed the unsung hero, Nathan Zurak was top forward, Spencer Brooks claimed offensive defenceman and Ian O’Brien was plugger of the year.

For the Fan’s Choice Awards, voted on by the fans, Stamps’ forward Wilf Robbins and goaltender Willie Sellars, were both recognized twice.

Robbins was voted as the Fan’s MVP, along with picking up the award for the sickest sniper.

Sellars, meanwhile, won defensive specialist and was named the team’s hometown hero by the fans.

Danny Merth picked up the ‘fave’ new stamp award, while Dylan Richardson won biggest gongshow.

In the biggest beauty category it was a tie between Francis Johnson and Stu Sasges.

The Williams Lake Stampeders’ season saw the team finish second in the Central Interior Hockey League playoffs behind the Terrace River Kings, before Williams Lake played host to this year’s extremely successful 2018 Coy Cup Senior Men’s Championship.

This year’s prestigious Coy Cup championship was won by the Dawson Creek Canucks, who defeated the Kelowna Sparta in the championship at the four-team tournament.