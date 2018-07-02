Stage set for Wild Cowgirl Race finale at Monday Stampede

The field is set for what's shaping up to be an exciting finale to this year's Wild Cowgirl Race

It should be an exciting conclusion to the Wild Cowgirl Race during Monday afternoon’s final Williams Lake Stampede performance as eight riders will be vying for the coveted 2018 buckle. Here, Quesnel’s Sandra Mulvahill crosses the finish line in first place in her heat Sunday. (Tara Sprickerhoff photo)

The field is set for what’s shaping up to be an exciting finale to this year’s Wild Cowgirl Race at the Williams Lake Stampede.

The top two fastest racers from each of the four heats leading up to Monday’s final will go head-to-head in a showdown to decide who will take home the coveted 2018 Wild Cowgirl Race belt buckle — not to mention prize money.

In all, eight racers are entered into today’s final, whittled down from a field of 24 to start the weekend.

Kaitlyn McClure of Riske Creek, the 2016 and 2018 champion, will be back to defend her title from last year on her horse, Kacey, while several other local competitors will also be in the mix.

Williams Lake’s Lyndy Frieson, on Zara, will be wearing light blue in today’s race.

Terris Billyboy (Williams Lake), on Hammy, will be in lime green.

Julie Palmantier (Williams Lake), on Indian Chrome, will be wearing red, while Maxine Stump, wearing orange, will round out the field of local competitors.

Others qualifying int he final are Michelle Van Baalen of Chilliwack on Kodi, Rochelle Signorello of Kamloops on Sam and Sandra Mulvahill of Quesnel, on Queen.

Today’s fifth and final performance of the 92nd Annual Williams Lake Stampede gets underway at 12:45 p.m.

