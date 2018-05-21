Stage set for Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon

The stage is now set for the Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon.
Sunday afternoon’s rodeo performance brought Pool B to a close.
The top eight competitors in each category, four from Pool A and four from Pool B, will compete for more than $300,000 in prizes tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Pool B results:
Bareback Bronc Riding
1. David Peebles – Redmond, OR – 89.5
2. Seth Hardwick – Ranchester, WY – 87
3. Jessy Davis – Power, MT – 85.5
3. Richie Champion – Woodland, TX – 85.5
3. Jacob Stemo – Bashaw, AB – 85.5
6. Mason Clements – Santaquin, UT – 85
7. Wyatt Bloom – Bozeman, MT – 84
8. Pascal Isabelle – Okotoks, AB – 75
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Joe Lufkin – Salisaw, OK – 91
2. Ryder Wright – Milford, UT – 90
3. Cody Demoss – Heflin, LA – 87.5
4. Taos Muncy – Corona, NM – 86
4. Zeke Thurston – Big Valley, AB – 86
6. Brad Harter – Loranger, LA – 85
6. Logan Hay – Wildwood, AB – 85
8. Sterling Crawley – Stephenville, TX – 83.5
9. Chase Brooks – Deerlodge, MT – 80.5
10. Justin Berg – Camrose, AB – 72
11. Rusty Wright – Milford, UT – 71
Ladies Barrel Riding
1. Kirsty White – Big Valley, AB – 16.10
2. Carman Pozzobon – Aldergrove, BC – 16.21
3. Shelly Anzick – Livingston, MT – 16.27
4. Lynette Brodoway – Brooks, AB – 16.38
5. McKenzie Webber – New Rockford, ND – 16.42
6. Heather Crowley – Poplar, MT – 16.51
7. Nikki Hansen – Vale, SD – 16.55
8. Jade Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.57
9. Kelly Larsen – Riverston, UT – 16.71
10. Kristi Steffes – Vale, SD – 16.87
11. Jordan Minor – Hermiston, OR – 21.46
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith – Rexburg, ID – 87
2. Rieker Carter – Stone, ID – 85