Stage set for Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon

Rodeo athletes will compete for more than $300,000 in prizes

Bradley Ingersoll in bull riding at the Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 20, 2018. (Ryan McLeod)

The stage is now set for the Cloverdale Rodeo finals on Monday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon’s rodeo performance brought Pool B to a close.

The top eight competitors in each category, four from Pool A and four from Pool B, will compete for more than $300,000 in prizes tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Pool B results:

Bareback Bronc Riding

1. David Peebles – Redmond, OR – 89.5

2. Seth Hardwick – Ranchester, WY – 87

3. Jessy Davis – Power, MT – 85.5

3. Richie Champion – Woodland, TX – 85.5

3. Jacob Stemo – Bashaw, AB – 85.5

6. Mason Clements – Santaquin, UT – 85

7. Wyatt Bloom – Bozeman, MT – 84

8. Pascal Isabelle – Okotoks, AB – 75

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Joe Lufkin – Salisaw, OK – 91

2. Ryder Wright – Milford, UT – 90

3. Cody Demoss – Heflin, LA – 87.5

4. Taos Muncy – Corona, NM – 86

4. Zeke Thurston – Big Valley, AB – 86

6. Brad Harter – Loranger, LA – 85

6. Logan Hay – Wildwood, AB – 85

8. Sterling Crawley – Stephenville, TX – 83.5

9. Chase Brooks – Deerlodge, MT – 80.5

10. Justin Berg – Camrose, AB – 72

11. Rusty Wright – Milford, UT – 71

Ladies Barrel Riding

1. Kirsty White – Big Valley, AB – 16.10

2. Carman Pozzobon – Aldergrove, BC – 16.21

3. Shelly Anzick – Livingston, MT – 16.27

4. Lynette Brodoway – Brooks, AB – 16.38

5. McKenzie Webber – New Rockford, ND – 16.42

6. Heather Crowley – Poplar, MT – 16.51

7. Nikki Hansen – Vale, SD – 16.55

8. Jade Crossley – Hermiston, OR – 16.57

9. Kelly Larsen – Riverston, UT – 16.71

10. Kristi Steffes – Vale, SD – 16.87

11. Jordan Minor – Hermiston, OR – 21.46

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith – Rexburg, ID – 87

2. Rieker Carter – Stone, ID – 85