St. Albert Slash top Prachnau’s Comets in Pacific Regional final

The female midget AAA squads met last weekend in Richmond with a spot at nationals on the line.

Chilliwack’s Kennedy Prachnau and her Greater Vancouver Comets won’t be advancing to nationals after falling in a Pacific Regional playoff last weekend.

Prachnau’s Comets, champions of the B.C. Female Midget AAA Hockey League, faced Alberta’s St. Albert Slash in a best-of-three series at Richmond’s Minoru Arena.

The teams split the first two by identical 4-2 scores, setting up a do-or-die matchup Sunday. Only one goal was scored in the decisive game and it went to the wrong team, with the Slash skating to a 1-0 win.

St. Albert moves on to represent the west in the 2018 Esso Cup, which takes place April 22-28 in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.