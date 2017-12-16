SRT Titans have their first football all-star

The Samuel Robertson Technical Titans have their first all-star player in football.

Tyler Rooker was honored at the Subway Football B.C Provincial All-Star Awards banquet, held at the Italian Cultural centre, for being one of the province’s best high school football players this year.

He is a Grade 12 receiver and kicker. He finished fourth in receiving yards in the province and averaged 73 yards per game as well as an average of 19.5 yards per reception on the season. Rooker also scored five touchdowns in the five conference games he played.

“Tyler is an exceptional receiver and he works tirelessly at his craft. He is known for his work ethic and commitment to excellence, said co-head coach Mark Bailey. “He is a hard-working young man with lots of potential. I am excited for what the future holds for Tyler, and I will be doing my due diligence to help him pursue football at the next level.

“Tyler’s award is not just an indication of how talented he is, but it indicates that something great is happening at SRT,” he added. “Tyler has set a new standard, and raised the bar for other football players at the school”

There were 29 players from 21 AA provincial high school football teams recognized at the banquet. Rooker is the first football player from SRT to be honored as a provincial all-star.