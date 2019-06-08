Sr. B Timbermen win sixth straight, take over first place in the league

Nanaimo Timbermen player Alex Henry keeps the ball away from Coquitlam Adanacs opponent Austin Robinson during WCSLA action Saturday at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The senior B Nanaimo Timbermen won their sixth straight game to take sole possession of first place in the league.

The Re/Max T-men defeated the Coquitlam Adanacs 12-9 on Saturday at Frank Crane Arena. The game was tied 9-9 after two periods, but the home team shut the door in the third.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it,” said Jake Mickelson, who was chosen player of the game. “We knew if we scored more than 10 goals we should definitely win this game and just trust our defence and our goaltending … So that’s what we did, we stuck to it and we got a team win.”

He had a hat trick and four assists and Alex Henry scored twice. Other scorers were Steve MacFarlane, Vern Hill, Jr., Evan Mathany, Joe Fendick, Corey Shires, Jon Diplock and Travis Mickelson. Nick Patterson made 30 saves for the win as shots were 47-39 in favour of the T-men.

Saturday’s result marked just the second regulation loss for the Adanacs, and Jake Mickelson said the challenging game was good for his team.

“We see everyone’s best game, so we’ve got to be ready every night,” he said. “We want to stay in that top spot all year long.”

GAME ON … Nanaimo (8-1) visits the Langley Warriors on Sunday, June 9. Next home action isn’t until June 19, when the Ladner Pioneers visit.

