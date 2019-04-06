Squash tournament in Maple Ridge Saturday

Players say they need to get back one or two courts they lost

Tim Wright lunges for a ball in a match against David Haas during squash tournament action on Saturday afternoon in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Squash players in Maple Ridge held a tournament on Saturday, and say their sport is enjoying a resurgence in the city.

There were 16 players in the tournament held at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, and organizer George Dossev said that is the most that could be accommodated, because there is just one squash court.

He and the group of squash players are lobbying the city for more courts. There used to be three, but two were re-purposed into leased space. They would like at least one more court, if not two more.

They say there are at least 60 active players, and more who would play if there was more court time available. From 6-9 p.m. on weekdays the court is always booked, and the players have gone from one hour to 45-minute matches in order to accommodate more players.

If they can get the courts, said Dossev, they would start a youth program to introduce school-aged players to the game.

He noted there is also a new ball that makes the game more attractive to aging players, or those with a physical limitations.

Pete Bronco was the winner of the tournament in Group A, and more winners will be announced.

