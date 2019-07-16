Squam Bay Fish Derby winners take home the loot

The 64th Annual Squam Bay Fish Derby was held July 14 at Agate Bay with 218 anglers turning out, and only 21 fish weighing in.
The event is always a popular one and this year was no exception with fisherman coming from numerous communities to try their hand at winning the top prizes.
Pictured (l-r) is winner Harold Ross of Barriere with a 13lb 3 oz Laker, and second place went to Ed Stoelwinder of Williams Lake with a 11 lb Laker, and winner of the Largest Rainbow went to Charlie Roberts from Sun Peaks with a 5 lb 10 oz Rainbow. Not pictured: Third place winner Cecil Van Sickle of Squamish at 90 years old with a 7 lb 11 oz Laker, fourth place Jamie Hawkings of Barriere with a 7 lb 9 oz Laker, fifth was Frank Holt of Barriere with a 6 lb 15 oz Laker, and sixth was Madison Kerslake of Barriere with a 6 lb 9 oz Laker.