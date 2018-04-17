Spring gun show at Fish and Game

The Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association hosts a spring gun show Sunday, May 6 at the main hall from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Admittance is $5 for men 18 and older, but women and youth get in free. Breakfast and lunch will be available while you check out the sporting, hunting, some historical firearms and other associated equipment.

It is a buy, sell and trade show with an assortment of nearly new to antique items. The show is a great opportunity to find a starting firearm for a novice hunter.

A greater number of young people, and women, are expressing interest in the shooting sports, and this could be the opportunity to find an economical firearm.

Several shows are held throughout the year on Vancouver Island, including the spring and fall gun show at Courtenay Fish & Game.

FMI: contact Rick McClure at (250) 703-0223 or 191145@hotmail.ca.