So, the other day I found out I am a genius by Facebook standards, haha. Wow hey? It all began when a friend shared one of those math questions with images instead of numbers. They are designed to make you look really clearly at the objects themselves, and then continue on to use an equation to complete the task. I am pretty good at observation in general, so found that part no big deal. Then, it came to finishing the resulting equation. I am okay at that part to, since my mom was a teacher.