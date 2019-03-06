Spring basketball approaching

The Thunderball Basketball Spring League is fast approaching.

The TBall league started 28 years ago, and has had fantastic reviews. Over the year, the number of participants has been increasing. A testament to the success of the program is the number of Comox Valley teams – boys and girls – that are winning Island championships and representing the Valley at provincials. It all starts when they are young.

League happens on Sunday mornings, starting April 7. The Grade 6 and 7 boys and girls are at GP Vanier, while the Grade 4/5 boys and girls are at Lake Trail. The head coaches are Larry Street and Blake Tobacca.

If anyone wants to assist with coaching one of the teams, especially if your child is involved, please let us know.

Costs are low — need a T-shirt and a ball — and we go for April and May.

All schools have registration forms. Parents can also contact Street at larrystreetcar@gmail.com or Tobacca at (250) 702-4198.

The first sign-up night is Wednesday, March 13 at Vanier Secondary from 6 to 8 p.m. The second sign-up is Wednesday, April 3, same time same place.