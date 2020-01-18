Sports Shorts

Keep up to date with local sporting events and news segments

Curling

January 12 saw 20 stick curling teams braving the cold and snow to converge on the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. Teams from Salmon Arm and Armstrong appeared in the prize column with Graf and Crosbie from Salmon Arm taking the A Block while the team of Sears and Campbell from Armstrong took the B Block.

The top ladies team was Sarowny and Farynuk from Enderby.

Basketball

The Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds Boys basketball team is to host their first home tournament of the season this weekend January 17-18. The team’s first game will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. against Vernon Christian School.

Hockey

The first batch of nominees for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award have been announced and there are 18 BCHL alums up for the honour. Senior forward Nick Hutchison for Canisius College who previously played with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks is up for the award.

Arrow tag winter league

Organizers of Salmon Arm’s arrow tag winter league are still looking for more players.

For more information, visit www.bowsmitharchery.com.

