Sports shorts

Hockey referee clinic

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association will be hosting a level one and two referee clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Shuswap Middle School. Time of clinic: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. For first time officials, they must complete an online course prior to registering which is available on the B.C. Hockey website under the ‘clinics’ tab. Returning officials must register online prior to attending. If you have any questions regarding the clinic please contact Referee-in-Chief Rob Bushell at ric@salmonarmminorhockey.com

Minor hockey registration

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association is gearing up for the season and registrations continue to be accepted. All first year Atom players are welcome to hit the ice Aug. 21-23.

Atom development and peewee rep tryouts are scheduled to start Aug. 27. Bantams and Midgets will hit the ice Sept. 7. For more information, contact the minor hockey office at saminorhockey@shaw.ca or call 250-832-0095.

Shuswap Football registration

Grab the pigskin and throw on those shoulder pads as football season approaches in the Shuswap. Regular season practices run weekly throughout the month of August, with scheduled games beginning in September. Registration remains open to new players until Sept. 21, for more information visit shuswapfootball.ca.

Field lacrosse registration

Shuswap Minor Lacrosse field lacrosse registration is now open for the upcoming fall season. Spots are available in age groups from U7 to U18 to accomodate players of various ages and skill levels. For more information on field lacrosse or to register visit www.shuswapminorlacrosse.com.

Youth mountain biking

The Shuswap Cycling Club hosts weekly youth riding sessions, aimed at teaching younger riders the finer points of mountain biking while enjoying the local trails with the guidance of experienced riders. The youth sessions are suitable for riders age seven and older, they must have a bike with gears and handbrakes, as well as a helmet. Meet at the South Canoe Trails 5:30 p.m. and bike until 7. Ensure riders come with a water bottle and weather appropriate clothing, including a jacket in case of rain or wind.

Bridge results

Results for Cedar Heights duplicate bridge club for Aug. 8: first—Dan Quilty & Orville Cooper; second— Carol McNabb & Rose Mitchell; third— Dennis & Doreen Roberts. The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club plays year-round and meets every Wednesday. For more information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141.

