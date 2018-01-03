Sports shorts

The outnumbered Golds Basketball team perseveres in Penticton and more in this week's sport shorts.

Women’s soccer

Registration for the Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer Association Indoor 2018 season is open. The season runs from Jan. 11 until March 15. Games are every Thursday evening at 6, 7:15 or 8:30 p.m. The league has six teams.

Family Day tournament

The Shuswap Youth Soccer Association hosts a Family Day long weekend indoor soccer tournament on Feb. 10 and 11. U14 boys and U15 girls teams play on Feb. 10 and U17 boys and girls teams play Feb. 11.

Christmas Classic

The understaffed Salmon Arm Secondary Golds senior basketball team persevered to win two of three games at the Christmas Classic tournament at Penticton High School. The Golds entered the tournament with only eight players, four of whom were fighting off a cold or flu. Golds guard Silas Hecker went down in the first quarter of the opening game of the tournament reducing the Golds’ numbers to seven. Salmon Arm took a tough loss against the SESS Huskies from Keremeos but beat Princess Margaret and Osoyoos. The Golds had a record of eight wins and eight losses for the season going into the Christmas break.

Novice tournament

Salmon Arm hosts a 17-team Novice Hockey Tournament on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.

Fitness program

The SASCU Recreation Centre has one again received sponsorship to run a fitness program for inactive seniors. The ActiveAge Level One Program is designed for people that are 65 years and older and are not physically active but would like to become more active. The free program will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 to April 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044 for more information.

Loppet registration

The 34th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hits the trails at the Larch Hills cross-country ski area on Jan. 20.

For more information or to register, visit www.skilarchhills.ca/loppet. Online registration closes on Jan. 18. Register before Jan. 15 to take advantage of an earlybird rate.

-Submit your sports event to sports@saobserver.net to have it featured in sports shorts.