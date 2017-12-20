Sports shorts

Family Footy

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association (SYSA) presents Free Family Footy fun on New Year’s Day 2018 at the SASCU Indoor Arena. The event is open to six to 11 year olds and parents from 1-2 p.m. It will feature age appropriate mini games. From 2-3 p.m. children 12 years and up and their parents are welcome.

Alumni Kick Around

Shuswap FC hosts an alumni game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the SASCU Indoor Arena. Teams will be formed 10-15 minutes prior to kickoff. After the game there will be a social from 4:15 to 7 p.m. at SYSA board chair Brent Moffat’s house. Fitness Program

The SASCU Recreation Centre has one again received sponsorship to run a fitness program for inactive seniors. The ActiveAge Level One Program is designed for people that are 65 years and older and are not physically active but would like to become more active. The free program will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044 for more information.

Loppet Registration

The 34th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hits the trails at the Larch Hills cross-country ski area on Jan. 20, 2018. For more information or to register visit www.skilarchhills.ca/loppet. Online registration closes on Jan. 18. Register before Jan. 15 to take advantage of an earlybird rate.

Bridge Results

The results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, Dec. 13 are: First – Jack Ashenbrenner and Vicki Coe, second – Betty and Charlie Ward and third – Al Christie and Doss Burman. Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday – doors open at 6:30 p.m. play starts at 7 p.m. All players are welcome. For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141

Results for Dec. 17: First – Peggy Petersen and Carol McGregor, second – Doss Burman and Al Christie and third – Carol Jeffery and Ona Bouchard, fourth – Edie and Jack Swanson and fifth – Lynne Storey and John Parton. The next game will be Jan. 7.