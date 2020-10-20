Sports parents unhappy with COVID rules can meet in Vernon

Sports parents unhappy about not being able to watch their kids play sports under COVID-19 regulations can make their voices heard in Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Google Maps)

Sports parents unhappy about not being able to watch their kids play can have their voices heard.

Parents can raise their concerns in Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North about being locked out of hockey arenas and all other sports.

Parents across B.C. are upset and concerned that health officials are asking them to stay outside rather than be inside watching their child play hockey and all other sports.

“For younger players, it’s not possible as the coaches shouldn’t be helping them to the bathroom,” said Rhonda Catt who, along with Angie Clowry, is organizing Wednesday’s Vernon gathering.

Masks are required and physical distancing will be a must.

Parents are encouraged across the province to meet at their local arena, masks on, social distancing in play, and send a clear message that precautions of hand washing, hand sanitizer, and physical distancing are taking place.

Athletes are getting ready for their games and practices at home.

“It’s time for health authorities to allow families to enjoy athletics and sports as this is affecting mental health, relationships and the team sport,” said Clowry. “If we are all doing our part, let’s get back to playing sports, team building, and supporting the children.”

Sports connect kids, families, and parents.

READ MORE: Vernon minor hockey players make cut for documentary

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star