The under-16 Prince Rupert Football Club took second-place in the ultra-competitive Slurpee Cup which had teams from around B.C. and Alberta fighting for top spot in Kamloops. (File photo)

Sports in Review: June 2017

Prince Rupert Football Club takes silver at Slurpee Cup

  • Dec. 31, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Football Club finishes second at Slurpee Cup

The Prince Rupert Football Club Boys Under-16 Select Team won the silver medal in the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association Slurpee Cup over May long weekend. The team went 2-1-1 in the tournament, losing their only game in finals 3-1 to Langley.

Rupertites participate in Bra Squad Day Run

More than 20 women met at the Butze rapids on June 24 where they completed the five kilometre trail in their sports bras. The run celebrated the first ever Global Sports Bra Squad Day, an event intended to encourage women to embrace themselves, their bodies and all forms of beauty.

