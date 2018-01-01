Sports in Review: July 2017

Matthew Allen/The Northern View Jamie Alexander and Michael Sambo show off their medals with their coach Terry Ramin (centre) after the two swimmers won medals in the Special Olympics British Columbia summer games July 7-8.

Rookie Rugby Debuts in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Seamen held its first ever Rookie Rugby event June 10 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre field June 10 as a part of the weekend’s Seafest activities where eight young players were introduced to basic rugby rules.

Organizer Jason Scherr said the Seamen are working with a number of partners in Prince Rupert to get rugby equipment and the Rookie Rugby curriculum into local schools in the area.

Swimmers medal at B.C. Special Olympics

Special Olympic athletes Jamie Alexander and Michael Sambo both competed in the 2017 Special Olympics British Columbia Summer Games July 7-9 at the Brocklehurst pool in Kamloops. The pair brought home five medals between them and both could possibly compete in the Special Olympic Nationals in 2018 if their times qualify.

Prince Rupert represented well at North American Indigenous games

Prince Rupert was well represented at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games as 13 athletes in track and field, swimming and basketball made the trip to Toronto to compete for the B.C. team July 17-21. The group brought home a combined total of 19 medals in their events.

CIHL shrinks to five teams

The Central Interior Hockey League took a hit in 2017, with the Smithers Steelheads announcing they would not be putting a team on the ice for the 2017-2018 season. The Steelheads had been playing short of players for a few seasons couldn’t get enough compete. The withdrawal dropped the league to five teams and a schedule of 16 games.

