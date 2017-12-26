Sports in Review: January 2017

Danny Dawson shows off his six-ender during the fifth annual Fisherman’s Sturling Spiel on Jan. 21 (File photo)

Junior boys win Condor Classic

The junior boys basketball team had success at the 2017 Condor Classic in Prince George. The Rainmakers went 3-0 in the tournament, beating Correlieu Secondary School 98-19, Kelly Road Secondary School 66-15 and Duchess Park 67-42.

READ MORE: Junior boys win Condor Classic

Movold nominated for award

Avery Movold was nominated for the “Rising Star” award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of Northern B.C. athletes for the 2016 year. Movold, a former Prince Rupert swimming star, moved to Prince George where she is training with the hopes of making it to the Olympics.

READ MORE: Avery Movold nominated as rising star

Bonspiel showcases a six-ender

The Prince Rupert Curling Club hosted its fifth annual Fishermen’s Sturling Spiel on Jan. 21. The team of Danny Dawson and Greg Campbell won the A event, which featured Dawson scoring a six-ender.

READ MORE: Bonspiel showcases special feat

www.facebook.com