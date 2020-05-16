Sports in brief: Tennis club wants courts open; Generals add d-man

The Oceanside Generals continue to acquire new players for the coming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season.

The latest to join the Generals rank is towering Kyle Crewe, who will be added to the team’s defensive corps. The six-foot-three, 182-pound Comox product played for the Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Prep Team last season. He collected eight points in 30 games.

All golf clubs now open in Parksville Qualicum

There’s now more opportunity to go golfing in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. All seven golf courses, Arrowsmith, Brigadoon, Eaglecrest, Fairwinds, Morningstar, Pheasant Glen and Qualicum Beach Memorial have now opened up.

They’re all enforcing strict COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

Arrowsmith Tennis Club wants to start playing

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club wants the Regional District of Nanaimo, the City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach to re-open the tennis courts as soon as possible.

Tennis BC has recommended that tennis courts be open for recreational play. The courts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach are used not only for tennis but also for pickleball

The ATC has drafted COVID-19 guidelines for members to follow.

The president of the club, Ada Sarsiat, indicated in a letter sent to the RDN and two municipalities that tennis offers many benefits including physical and mental health, relief of stress, socializing with others and providing much-needed exercise.

“Of primary importance is taking every precaution to help keep all participants safe,” she said. “If played responsibly, tennis can be enjoyed safely within the new physical distancing guidelines and can play a vital role in community well-being.”

Runners get news marathon cancelled

Oceanside Running Club Association members, who have been training for the 2020 Victoria Marathon set to take place in October, got the bad news that event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Organizers indicated that due to current restrictions on mass gatherings and protocols on physical distancing, it is unable to hold the popular event.

ORCA also made a decision earlier this year to not hold its Mother’s Day 10K run and 5K walk, which is also a fundraiser for local groups and organizations.

The Vancouver Island Runners’ Association also had to cancel the remaining races of the 2020 Island Race Series.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

