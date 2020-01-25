SPORTS BRIEFS: Zhou wins in Vegas, Langley curlers earn berth at seniors championships, and Langley Thunder offer a chnace to try the game

BMX biker wins Las Vegas

Langley-based BMX racer Lucas Zhou won his age category at the Silver Dollar Nationals held last weekend in Las Vegas onJan. 11th and 12th.

Zhou recorded one first- and one second-place finish in the age 11 expert category races, competing against some of the fastest kids in North America.

It was the first win as an expert for Zhou, a Surrey resident who rides out of the Langley BMX track and who has been racing since he was seven. He won the B.C. championships in his category last year, earning a berth on Team Canada.

He said he felt like all the work he put into recovering from two broken bones last season paid off.

“I missed most of the season of racing in the Canadian National series last year, so I really just want to get back and race again,” Zhou said.

“The Silver Dollar Nationals in Las Vegas is the season opener in the States and I knew lots of fast riders from my age group would attend. I have won many races before, but this is my first National win in the US soil. It means a lot to me.”

Seniors earn berth at championships

Langley curlers Craig Lepine and Crystal Murray have earned a trip to the 2020 BC Senior Curling Championships in Vernon.

Team Craig Lepine earned a berth in the senior men’s Lower Mainland playdowns in Tsawassen this past weekend (Jan. 17-19).

Lisa Deputan’s rink, with Murray as second, earned a spot in the senior women’s Lower Mainland category.

The 2020 BC Senior Curling Championships, featuring the top eight 50-plus men’s teams and top seven 50-plus women’s teams in BC, will go ahead at Vernon Curling Club from Feb. 18-23.

Trying box lacrosse

Langley Thunder are offering kids a free chance to try box lacrosse.

Sunday, Jan, 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse, the event is open to kids born in 2015 and before (five and up).

Boys and girls are welcome.

They will need a helmet, gloves (hockey gloves are acceptable) and runners.

Sticks will be supplied.

