SPORTS BRIEFS: Struss-Reid named to Commonwealth lacrosse roster, Seated volleyball champion Danielle Ellis to captain Team Canada, Langley curlers going to seniors

Struss-Reid to compete in Commonwealth Cup

Langley lacrosse player Braiden Struss-Reid, 18, has been named one of the 20 junior players who will attend the Commonwealth Cup in Australia this March in preparation for the 2020 World Junior indoor lacrosse championship later this summer.

Struss-Reid played for the Junior Tier 1 Thunder in Langley last year.

“The Commonwealth Cup roster came together organically with specific needs we have heading up to the next few World Juniors,” said Chris Fox, Canada’s General Manager.

“Our focus for the Commonwealth Cup roster was on 2002’s, building their leadership qualities, providing them with a valuable experience, and taking a deeper look at what we have at that age group.” Fox elaborated.

All 20 of the players selected participated in at least one regional combine over the last three seasons.

Ellis named Team Canada captain

Seated volleyball champion Danielle Ellis, from Langley City, will captain Team Canada at the 2020 Women’s Final Paralympic Qualification Tournament.

Last year, Ellis led Team Canada to a bronze medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games.

The fight for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games takes place Feb. 26 -29 at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Canada will start off the tournament on Feb. 26 against Slovenia and then closes the day with another game against Germany.

Their toughest match comes on day two when they face off against Ukraine before closing the round-robin play against Finland on February 28.

Langley curlers play in seniors

Langley’s Craig Lepine and Donna Christian will be among the top 50-plus curlers competing at the 2020 Senior Curling Championships in Vernon.

Lepine will skip Team Lepine, while Christian will be lead for Team Klebe, skipped by Chiliwack’s Janet Klebe.

Among their opponents is former Canadian and world champions Brent Pierce and Bryan Miki, from Royal City Curling Club, who won the Brier and world championship in 2000.

Featuring the top eight 50-plus men’s teams and top seven 50-plus women’s teams in BC, the championships will go ahead at Vernon Curling Club from Feb. 18 to 23.

Winning teams will travel to the Everest Canadian Seniors in March in Portage la Prairie, Man.

