SPORTS BRIEFS: Spartans win over UW, Langley player named to national beach volleyball team

Spartans down UW

Langley’s Ethan Bernardin scored three tries and Daniel Clement (Edmonton) dotted down the game-winning try just before the final whistle, as the Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans rugby team beat the University of Washington 36-31 Saturday afternoon (Jan. 18).

Another Langley native, team captain Sam Wegert, and Keegan Marengo, who was playing in his first game as a Spartan, each added one try to the TWU cause. Marengo converted on three of the Spartans six tries.

The win sees the Spartans improve to 2-2 overall in what is their first season since the rugby program relaunched at TWU in 2019.

TWU Head Coach Andrew Evans called it a “roller coaster.”

The Huskies are very well-coached and they have some phenomenal athletes, who are world-class specimens,” Evans commented.

“It gave our defence a big challenge just to get them down. I was very pleased that we closed it out with a win.

TWU is back on the road next Saturday (Jan. 25) when they travel to play the University of Oregon at Riverfront Field at 1 p.m.

Plantinga named to national beach volleyball team

Langley’s Mike Plantinga has been named to the 2020 national teams for the beach volleyball programs by Volleyball Canada.

He is on the Men’s B (Next Gen) Team.

Plantinga, with Aaron Nusbaum has been on the FIVB World tour since 2017.

The pair won a NORCECA continental tournament in 2018 in Mexico and finished ninth at a three-star FIVB World Tour tournament in China in 2018, and played for Canada at the 2019 Pan American Games.

