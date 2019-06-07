Sports Briefs: silver for Xtreme

Also: Olympians do well at Zajac meet

Langley Xtreme ’03 U16B girls bantam softball rep team came home from Delta with silver medals.

They team finished a close second in the round robin at the Delta Fastpitch Association tournament from May 31 to June 2, where they scored two mercy victories, one against Central Saanich Extreme (12-4) followed by another mercy victory against the Richmond Islanders (7-0).

The final game of the playoffs had the Langley players facing the only team to defeat them in the round robin, the Delta Invaders 03.

It was a hard-fought game, but the outcome was the same, a 2-0 score.

LOSC at Zajac

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) athlete Josie Field, 17, made the A final for the 200 metre butterfly and won silver at the 56th Annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet.

Among the strong performances recorded by LOSC swimmers, Bailey Herbert, 16, finished fifth in the 200-metre medley, and Hillary Metcalfe, 21, who placed seventh in the A final for the 200m Individual Medley

Several LOSC records fell during the event, held May 24-26 in Vancouver.

Hugh McNeill broke the 400m Individual Medley Club Record and the U17 relay team shattered two 13-year-old records.

UBC Thunderbirds hosted over 800 high-quality swimmers from 80 different teams from across North America.