SPORTS BRIEFS: Puck drops on pair of Rampage games this weekend

Puck Drop

The Prince Rupert Rampage are back on the ice this weekend with a pair of games. They’ll be welcoming the defending champion Quesnel Kangaroos this Friday, and hosting the Williams Lake Stampeders on Saturday. The Friday game will start at 8 p.m., with the Saturday tilt beginning at 7 p.m. The Rampage will have had two weeks off since winning their season opener 4-2 over the Smithers Steelheads.

Out of town scoreboard

The two Cariboo sides faced off against each other last weekend with Williams Lake scoring an 8-5 victory over Quesnel. Meanwhile it was a rough return to the league for Hazelton, as the Bulldogs were beaten up by the Terrace River Kings 12-3.

Golf season heads into the ground

Doug Kydd edged out George Kuntz to win the annual Tombstone tournament at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on Saturday. This unique tournament adds up a golfer’s handicap with the course par (70 for men, 71 for women), with the combined number determining how many swings they get on the day. Whoever gets the farthest wins. Both Kydd and Kuntz finished the original 18 holes, and proceeded to start over and reach hole two before running out of strokes. Kydd proved to have just a bit more distance than Kuntz to secure the win. 15 golfers finished the 18 and crossed back onto hole one, while three more made it to hole 18. All of them received gift cards to either the pro shop of McDonald’s.

Digging up another victory

The Diamond Diggers remain on top of the local softball scene after emerging victorious in the Queens Tournament over the weekend. The Diamond Diggers add the trophy to an already successful season that saw them win a Slo-Pitch championship back in July.

High school watch

The senior boys volleyball team will be travelling to Smithers to challenge the local team on Saturday. The cross country team meanwhile will be heading to Terrace for a competition. Back in Prince Rupert, the junior girls volleyball team has a home game on Saturday.

