Yorkson Creek Middle School rugby players are hoping to get a banner and gold medals to go with their trophy for winning the Grade 8 Fraser Valley championships. Contributed photo

Sports Briefs: No medals for champs

Thunder struggle and a hockey pro will provide some tips to young players

The Yorkson Creek Middle School girls rugby team didn’t get medals or a banner after they defeated Clayburn to win the Grade 8 Fraser Valley championships last week in Abbotsford.

Parent Melissa Kennedy said they did get a trophy, but the girls would like a banner and medals, like the boys’ teams.

Kennedy said she was told there weren’t enough girls teams playing in the championships to pool money for medals.

Yorks Creek parents are trying to raise the needed funds, she said.

Update: the team will get a banner, Kennedy said. They’re still working on medals.

Jr. Thunder struggle

Two goals in the final minute of regulation overtime by the Delta Islanders produced a stunning comeback over the Langley Thunder Saturday night.

Delta trailed 10-5, then scored five straight to close the period, then notched the first three of the 10-minute overtime period before Langley finally struck back.

But by then it was too little, too late as Delta won 13-11, handing the Thunder their fourth consecutive defeat.

READ MORE: Langley’s Beck back with AHL’s Iowa Wild

Tips from a pro

Former Langley Minor Hockey and Langley Chiefs’ player-turned-pro Colton Beck is offering five-day hockey camps minor hockey players.

Beck, who now plays professionally, in the Minnesota Wild organization, has been teaching offensive skills for five years at the National Hockey Training Centre in Langley

The camps, for all ages, run from July 8 to 12. More info can be found online at www.nhtclangley.com.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Central Vancouver Island Rage had a blast taking home fastpitch bronze
Next story
Pirates win four, regain first place

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Stumpage rate increase prospect causes worries

    Forest industry already uncompetitive

  • Karate life changing for Shuswap family

    Malakwa's Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

  • Roll over

    Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along the Houston bypass. Last Thursday a truck rolled over with two passengers on board. The two males were dealt with at the location. Constable Jason Burndred from the Houston RCMP detachment said the investigation is ongoing. (Anglique Houlihan photo)

  • 50 ladies hit the greens at Chinook Cove

    The hot weather arrived in full force on Tuesday, May 28, and so did the ladies. Fifty of them showed up to golf a round, and most stayed to enjoy dinner and prizes on the patio. Debbie Rainer and I had a few hiccups with the paperwork, but all was forgiven by the end of the evening.

  • Houston RBC fund rasing

    Houston

  • Want to roller derby?

    With an oval track, roller skates and five-person teams, roller derby is an exhilarating sport overlooked by many but cherished by those who have found their way into the niche.

  • Appreciating customers

    Finning in Houston held a customers appreciation lunch May 29. The staff cooked up a wonderful lunch for all of Finning's customers locally and from out of the area. (Laura Blackwell photo)