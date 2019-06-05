Sports Briefs: No medals for champs

Thunder struggle and a hockey pro will provide some tips to young players

Yorkson Creek Middle School rugby players are hoping to get a banner and gold medals to go with their trophy for winning the Grade 8 Fraser Valley championships. Contributed photo

The Yorkson Creek Middle School girls rugby team didn’t get medals or a banner after they defeated Clayburn to win the Grade 8 Fraser Valley championships last week in Abbotsford.

Parent Melissa Kennedy said they did get a trophy, but the girls would like a banner and medals, like the boys’ teams.

Kennedy said she was told there weren’t enough girls teams playing in the championships to pool money for medals.

Yorks Creek parents are trying to raise the needed funds, she said.

Update: the team will get a banner, Kennedy said. They’re still working on medals.

Jr. Thunder struggle

Two goals in the final minute of regulation overtime by the Delta Islanders produced a stunning comeback over the Langley Thunder Saturday night.

Delta trailed 10-5, then scored five straight to close the period, then notched the first three of the 10-minute overtime period before Langley finally struck back.

But by then it was too little, too late as Delta won 13-11, handing the Thunder their fourth consecutive defeat.

Tips from a pro

Former Langley Minor Hockey and Langley Chiefs’ player-turned-pro Colton Beck is offering five-day hockey camps minor hockey players.

Beck, who now plays professionally, in the Minnesota Wild organization, has been teaching offensive skills for five years at the National Hockey Training Centre in Langley

The camps, for all ages, run from July 8 to 12. More info can be found online at www.nhtclangley.com.

