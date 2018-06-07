Sports briefs: medals and more

Tyler Dozzi stands with fellow UBC Thunderbirds John Gay and Kieran Lumb after earning medals in the top eight at the NAIA track and field nationals recently. (Photo by Jeff Sargeant/UBC Thunderbirds)

Dozzi named All-American

Terrace-raised runner Tyler Dozzi earned a top-eight finish and All-American status at the Track & Field National Championships of the National Association of Intercollegiate (NAIA) in Alabama recently. Running with UBC Thunderbirds and in his first year, Dozzi finished seventh in the men’s 5000-metre with a time of 15:02.31.

Big name squash player visits

Former Team Canada squash player Michael Thomson visited Terrace as part of a northern tour last week. The 22-year-old two-time varsity MVP with Drexel University partnered with local squash player Steve Hawyes to run a juniors coaching program, and competitive squash training in Terrace May 28.

My Mountain Co-op liaison

My Mountain Co-op is gearing up its members to begin the nomination process for its board of directors. In need of a volunteer coordinator/liaison director and a corporate liaison director, My Mountain Co-op opened nominations May 24 and will close it July 15. Contact My Mountain Co-op for more.