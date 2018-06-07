Sports briefs: medals and more

Dozzi named All-American
Terrace-raised runner Tyler Dozzi earned a top-eight finish and All-American status at the Track & Field National Championships of the National Association of Intercollegiate (NAIA) in Alabama recently. Running with UBC Thunderbirds and in his first year, Dozzi finished seventh in the men’s 5000-metre with a time of 15:02.31.
Big name squash player visits
Former Team Canada squash player Michael Thomson visited Terrace as part of a northern tour last week. The 22-year-old two-time varsity MVP with Drexel University partnered with local squash player Steve Hawyes to run a juniors coaching program, and competitive squash training in Terrace May 28.
My Mountain Co-op liaison
My Mountain Co-op is gearing up its members to begin the nomination process for its board of directors. In need of a volunteer coordinator/liaison director and a corporate liaison director, My Mountain Co-op opened nominations May 24 and will close it July 15. Contact My Mountain Co-op for more.