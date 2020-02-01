SPORTS BRIEFS: LOSC swimmers standouts in Vancouver, Langley sends 59 to Winter Games, Langley-based Spartans back in top spot

Five firsts for Langley swimmers Kim, Schroeder

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor Joshua Kim, 17, posted five first-place finishes competing against more than 400 swimmers at the New Years Invitational Swim Meet held at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre Jan. 17th to 19th.

Katelyn Schroeder, 14, was first in five events as well, while Samantha Burwell, 12, won four first places.

Isabella Brnoro, 16 had three first-places.

So did Piyush Kaul, 14.

Finn Parr, 13 had two firsts at the event.

Other members of the 44-person LOSC team also did well, with multiple first-place awards collected by Danny Park, 11, Luke Stewart-Beinder, 13, Sam Park, 14, Alexandru Velicico, 11 and Tyler Friesen, 14.

Big Langley contingent at Winter Games

Winter Games get underway in Fort St. John next month, with 59 local athletes, officials and coaches.

They are among more than 1,500 of B.C.’s best competing in 15 different sports in from Feb. 20 to 23.

Among the sports represented in the Langley list of participants, the biggest contingent is karate, with 16 going to the Games and the second biggest is gymnastics, at 11.

“We are excited to be hosting the Games and hope that everyone has a great time in their competitions, as well as in Fort St. John,” said Darren Snider, President of the Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games.

“Our hope is that all participants and visitors to Fort St. John leave having had an unparalleled experience, with new friends and with a new understanding of our northern city,” Snider added.

Spartans regain top spot

Trinity Western’s women’s volleyball team has moved back to the top spot in the nation to once again join the No. 1 men’s volleyball team.

After a single week aw No. 2, Spartans women’s volleyball team moved past second ranked Dalhousie University after a pair of convincing road wins over cross-town rivals UBC last weekend.

Spartans sit atop the conference standings with an 18-2 record, three wins clear of second place No. 5 Mount Royal.

The defending national champion TWU men’s volleyball team remain in the No. 1 spot for the tenth consecutive week.

Sitting first in the Canada West standings at 17-1, the Spartans improved their win streak to 16 straight games after sweeping No. 6 ranked UBC on the road last weekend.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com