SPORTS BRIEFS: Hong signs with Iowa State, Langley Christian in volleyball championships, medal haul by LOSC swimmers

Hong signs with Iowa State

Langley gymnast Emilie Hong will be competing for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2021.

The Langley Gymnastics Foundation competitor accepted a scholarship to the “Big 12” university earlier this month, said foundation’s Tattina Maxim.

Hong is a vault and floor specialists who won a gold medal with a perefct-10 score in the vault at the Canadian Nationals held in Ottawa in May.

The 16-year-old has one more season with the local foundation before she goes to Iowa on a student visa.

Volleyball provincials underway

Langley Christian is looking for its third championship in the past four years at the BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships that began Wednesday, Nov. 27. at Langley Events Centre.

Joining the Lightning in the top pool are the second seed MEI Eagles (Abbotsford), No. 3 Abbotsford Christian Knights and the George Elliot Coyotes (Lake Country). Those four make up Pool A.

Pool B features Langley Fundamental Titans, Prince George’s College Heights Cougars, Pacific Academy Breakers and the Pacific Christian Pacers.

Seventy-two teams are competing for one of four provincial banners up for grabs this week at Langley Event Centre.

The championships run through Nov. 30 on 10 courts at Langley Events Centre, with Surrey’s Salish Secondary serving as a secondary venue for seven matches.

Duo winning swimmingly

Langley Olympians Swim Club members Hillary Metcalfe and Josie Field harvested precious medals at the Canada West Championships in Lethbridge, Alta. on the weekend.

Swimming as part of the University of British Columbia (UBC) team, Metcalfe won a gold medal in the women’s 200-metre individual medley and another gold in the women’s 400m medley relay.

She also took silver in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke and bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Field won silver in the women’s 200-metre butterfly.

For the seventh year in a row, UBC won both women’s and men’s overall championship titles, taking 18 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and eight bronze medals.

UBC broke six Canada West records.

