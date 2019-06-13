Sports Briefs: Allenby at PGA, Spartans volleyball schedule and Rams poker night

Allenby at PGA

He missed the cut, but Langley’s James Allenby took plenty of positives out of his first PGA TOUR start at the RBC Canadian Open. Allenby fired two straight rounds of even-par 70 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club to fall two shots short of the cutline.

“I am good enough to compete out here, if anything this experience has taught me that much,” Allenby said online.

“I deserved the scores I shot, however. My irons weren’t crisp enough and I didn’t roll in enough putts to be in contention. Forget just making the cut, that’s not why I’m here. Loved every minute. This week has fueled my already intense desire to compete on this tour on a regular basis.”

Allenby has been given a sponsor’s exemption to compete in this week’s GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club in Kelowna as the PGA Tour Canada-Mackenzie Tour circuit completes its three-event British Columbia swing.

Spartans to play Alberta

National champion Trinity Western University Spartans men’s volleyball team will begin their title defence on the road against fellow Canada West powerhouse Alberta Oct. 18-19.

The Spartans return home the following weekend to host Winnipeg Oct. 25-26 at the Langley Events Centre.

On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, TWU will host Brandon in a rematch of last year’s U SPORTS championship final, which the Spartans won in three sets, and last year’s Canada West final, which the Bobcats won in five sets.

The Spartans 22-match schedule features 12 home games, 10 road games and three bye weekends (Nov. 8-9, Jan. 3-4 and Feb. 7-8).

Winners of three of the last four U SPORTS championships, the Spartans enter the 2019-20 season on a quest for their seventh national title in program history. The University of Manitoba will host this year’s championship tournament Mar. 12-15.

TWU released the Spartans fall schedule this week.

Rams poker night

Defending Cullen Cup football champions Langley Rams will be hosting their third annual poker tournament fundraiser.

Play begins at 6 p.m. on June 29th at the Rotary fieldhouse in McLeod Athletic Park.

Tickets are $50 and cover dinner, one drink ticket and first buy in.

They can be ordered online at www.langleyrams.com, or email beth.thomas@langleyrams.com.

Rams won the 2018 Cullen Cup in Kelowna last October, defeating the Okanagan Sun 39 – 7 at the Apple Bowl.

They advanced to the Canadian Bowl Junior Football National Championship game with a 39-14 home win over the Ontario Football Conference champions Hamilton Hurricanes.

In the end, the Saskatoon Hilltops earned their fifth Canadian bowl at the expense of the Langley Rams, with a final score of 58-21.

