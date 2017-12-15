Sports briefs

Rainmakers home opener

The Charles Hays senior boys basketball team hosts Caledonia in a back-to-back set of games on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1:00 p.m. The team is coming off a fifth place finish in Vancouver at the No Regrets Tournament.

Rampage host River Kings

The Prince Rupert Rampage are looking to get some revenge on their home ice against the River Kings on Saturday, Dec. 16 as they host the Terrace River Kings. The River Kings beat the Rampage 9-1 in the team’s most recent meeting in Terrace. The Rampage are currently 5-2-1-3 on the season following their recent win over the Kitimat Ice Demons.

Teddy Bear Toss

The Prince Rupert Rampage will be hosting their first annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at the Rampage’s game against the Terrace River Kings. Fans will have an opportunity to buy the teddy bears at the door for $10 each which will then be tossed onto the ice. All money and teddy bears thrown will be donated to the local Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program.