Sports briefs

Basketball

The Caledonia senior girls basketball team went 2-2 in a Prince George tournament at College Heights last weekend.

The team beat Quesnel and Burns Lake, and lost to Vanderhoof and College Heights. The girls placed third overall.

***

The Caledonia senior boys travelled to North Vancouver last week, playing Bodwell High School, an overtime loss, and then competing in the No Regrets tournament, where they lost all their games, but kept some close. They lost 82-45 to Carson Graham, to a team from Manitoba 77-75. and to West Vancouver 68-32. Coach Joe Dominguez said it was a good learning experience, and he was proud of how the boys played against the strong southern teams.