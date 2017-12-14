Sports briefs

Basketball

Basketball

The Caledonia senior girls basketball team went 2-2 in a Prince George tournament at College Heights last weekend.

The team beat Quesnel and Burns Lake, and lost to Vanderhoof and College Heights. The girls placed third overall.

***

The Caledonia senior boys travelled to North Vancouver last week, playing Bodwell High School, an overtime loss, and then competing in the No Regrets tournament, where they lost all their games, but kept some close. They lost 82-45 to Carson Graham, to a team from Manitoba 77-75. and to West Vancouver 68-32. Coach Joe Dominguez said it was a good learning experience, and he was proud of how the boys played against the strong southern teams.

Previous story
Going 150 for Canada 150
Next story
Oak Bay High helps fill a dream with 10th Gary Taylor Classic

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read