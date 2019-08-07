SPORTS BRIEF: LOSC take gold, Bears down Wolf Pack

Josie Field (centre) took a gold medal in the 400-metre freestyle, silver in the 200-metre freestyle and bronze in the 200-metre butterfly. (Contributed photo)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) swimmers brought some precious metal back from Calgary and the Canadian Junior Championships.

Josie Field, 17, took a gold medal in the 400-metre freestyle, silver in the 200-metre freestyle and bronze in the 200-metre butterfly

Hugh McNeill, 16, won a gold medal in the 200-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians swim club record doing it.

Katie Schroeder, 13, won silver in the 100-metre backstroke and broke an Olympians record.

LOSC was 11th overall and third in B.C., a big improvement from placing 47th last season.

Head coach Brian Metcalfe called it “fantastic.”

Bears beat wolf pack

Langley’s Brock Staller was a key player in the B.C. Bears 54-12 win over the Prairie Wolf Pack in Kelowna on Saturday July 29.

Staller and his teammates erased a 32-point deficit to win the Best of the West series in Kelowna 60-50 on aggregate.

Staller, who plays with Seattle Seawolves, found the goal several times during the match, which took place during the U16 Western Canadian Championships.

Staller said his team was confident heading into the match, but that didn’t change how good it felt to pull off the comeback.

“Words can’t describe how much it means for the guys to come out and win this,” Staller observed.

“We knew we could come out here and beat them by 33 if we played our structure and kept to it. We had a quick start and upped the tempo in the second half,” he said.

“We put the work in, and it showed.”

