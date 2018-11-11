Sport psychologist Roger Friesen to speak in Mission

Roger Friesen, a sport psychologist in the kinesiology department at the University of the Fraser Valley, will be speaking in Mission.

The Mission Sports Council speaker series brings in speakers relevant to the local sports community, free of charge.

The next speaker will be Roger Friesen, a sport psychologist in the kinesiology department at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Friesen will discuss sport psychology and the minor-sport athlete. He has been working as a performance psychology consultant for the past 28 years with national and Olympic teams and athletes and is currently the sport psychologist for the BC Lions.

Parents and coaches can learn how to support athletes and how athletes can prepare themselves for the demands of sport.

The event takes place Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Leisure Centre. While admission is free, organizers suggest that those planning to attend phone the Leisure Centre at 604-820-5350 to secure a spot.

“The presentation is aimed at parents and coaches and how they can support their athletes and how athletes can prepare themselves to maximize their enjoyment and performance in sport,” said Stephanie Key, Mission’s deputy director of parks, recreation and culture.