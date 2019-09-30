Vernon’s Andrew Ferworn rips his opening drive at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop Monday at Predator Ridge. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

Predator Ridge brings in Golftoberfest starting Oct. 1

  • Sep. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The fall season has brought in scary good deals at a top Okanagan golf destination.

Predator Ridge’s Golftoberfest starts Oct. 1 and runs for the ending three weeks of the golf season. The Okanagan golf season doesn’t last long and avid golfers across the valley will be looking for a tee-time at Predator Ridge one last time before the end of the year.

Rounds of golf from Oct. 1 to 20 come in the $60 to $70 range at the two courses: Predator Course and Ridge Course.

For more information, visit predatorridge.com.

