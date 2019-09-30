Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

The fall season has brought in scary good deals at a top Okanagan golf destination.
Predator Ridge’s Golftoberfest starts Oct. 1 and runs for the ending three weeks of the golf season. The Okanagan golf season doesn’t last long and avid golfers across the valley will be looking for a tee-time at Predator Ridge one last time before the end of the year.
Rounds of golf from Oct. 1 to 20 come in the $60 to $70 range at the two courses: Predator Course and Ridge Course.
For more information, visit predatorridge.com.
