Spike Wallace, McLean to join Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame

Kamloops This Week

The Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame selection committee unveiled the third and fourth individuals who will join the class of 2018.

Kamloops Special Olympics founder Marilyn McLean and former Kamloops Blazers’ trainer and equipment manager Gregory (Spike) Wallace will be inducted at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre on April 28.

The banquet will be held in conjunction with the Kamloops Sports Council awards ceremony.

Tickets are available at the Sandman Centre Box Office.

Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame committee announced Olympic bronze medallist shot putter Dylan Armstrong and George Farquharson, the founder of F-Class shooting, will also be inducted this year.