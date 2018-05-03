Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Trevor Wong, the Rockets’ first-round pick, had 131 points for St. George’s School Bantam Varsity team last season.-Image: St. George’s School

At the elite level of bantam hockey, Trevor Wong put up some prolific offensive numbers.

The Kelowna Rockets are undoubtedly hoping the skilled, young forward from Vancouver will one day do the same in the major junior game.

The Rockets made the 5-foot-8 Wong their first choice, 18th overall in the WHL bantam draft Thursday in Red Deer.

“He’s a dynamic young player and he does everything at a high speed, and if he grows he will be lights out,” said Lorne Frey, the Rockets assistant GM and director of player personnel. “We’ve got some work to do and that will be up to us to sell him on our program.”

In just 30 games last season, Wong rang up 64 goals and 141 points for the St. George’s School Bantam Varsity squad.

Wong proved to be equally productive in the playoffs, scoring 23 points in just five games.

With Wong leading the way, St. George’s went a perfect 30-0 during the regular season, then won the CSSHL bantam varsity title in Penticton.

“Trevor is a very highly skilled player,” added Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton. “He’s a great skater with above average skill and hockey IQ.”

With their next three choices, the Rockets addressed what they consider to be their most pressing need—defencemen.

In the second round, 40th overall, Kelowna took Elias Carmichael, a 6-foot-1 blueliner from Burnaby Winter Club.

The Rockets chose two more D-men in the third round: Jackson DeSouza, a 6-foot-1 Erie, CO native who played at Pursuit of Excellence, and Noah Dorey from Okanagan Hockey Academy.

In round 5, Kelowna selected Vernon product Steel Quiring, a 6-foot-1 forward who played at OHA, and Hayden Wilm, a forward from Swift Current, Sask.

Other Rockets picks: (sixth) William Irvine, D, Pacific Coast; (seventh) Ryan Nutt, D, Golden State Eagles; (eighth) Arvega Hovsepian, C, LA Jr. Kings; (ninth) Turner McMillen, forward, Estevan; (10th) Justin Dueck, G, Swift Current.

For selections past the 10th round, go to whl.ca .

One Kelowna product, goalie Jared Picklyk who plays at OHA, was drafted in the seventh round by the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.