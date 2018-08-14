Speed, strength and determination on display at Campbell River Logger Sports

The excitement and action of Logger Sports was on display at the 51st annual Campbell River Logger Sports competition at Nunns Creek park Aug. 10-12.

The excitement and action of Logger Sports was on display at the 51st annual Campbell River Logger Sports competition at Nunns Creek park Aug. 10-12.

The 2018 Logger Sports presented three World Championship and eight Canadian Championships, along with 55 other men’s Open, Intermediate & Novice, ladies Open & Novice, plus Youth and Teen events. International and local loggers competed for part of the $41,875 prize package at this World Class Loggers Sports Competition.

Crowds were good at this year’s event as it shared Nunns Creek Park with the first ever Campbell River Highland Gathering with people wandering back and forth between the two events which were held under the umbrella of the Campbell River Salmon Festival Society.

Photos by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

RELATED: VIDEO & PICS – Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering