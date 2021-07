The Sports Car Club of B.C. will race July 24-25 at Mission Raceway

The Sports Car Club of B.C. is pleased to announce the spectators will be welcomed back to the Mission Raceway Park road course next weekend ( July 24-25).

Admission will be by donation to the Mission Hospice Society with racing both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

