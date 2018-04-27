Special Olympics Team BC heading to PEI to compete

Several Mission members set to compete in the National Bowling Championships

Seventy-one members of Special Olympics Team BC are set to travel from coast to coast to compete in the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Prince Edward Island.

The event takes place May 15 to 19 and will see Special Olympics athletes from across Canada show their skills in both 5- and 10-pin bowling.

The bowling contingent of Team BC is made up of 56 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 12 coaches, and three staff members, representing 23 communities across British Columbia.

Mission members set to compete in the National Bowling Championships include:

• 5-pin bowling athletes: Devlin Atwill, Liam Barry, Meghan Burnett, Lauren Jernigan, Michael Maher, Robbie Mcconachie, Mylydna Peebles, Megyn Rees, Russell Reist, and Shea Velestuk.

•5-pin bowling coaches: Cheryl Cumiford and Linda Golightly.

Team BC members qualified for the provincial squad through their performances at the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games in Kamloops.

“Team BC 2018 bowlers are ready to hit the lanes and represent their province with pride at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships,” said Leslie Thornley, Team BC 2018 Chef de Mission.

“These athletes have been training very hard to elevate their performance, and this will be an excellent opportunity for them to show their skills and sportsmanship on the national stage.”

At the event, 10-pin bowlers will compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

For more, visit www.soteambc2018.ca.