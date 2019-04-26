Special Olympics Swim Meet in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than 40 athletes set to compete in second annual meet

More than 40 athletes will compete this weekend in the Prince Rupert Special Olympics 2nd Annual Swim Meet.

The Northern B.C. Swim Meet will be held at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre from 12:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 27, followed by an awards dinner at the Prince Rupert Curling Club.

Ellie Bay, Community Development Coordinator for the North and Central Interior, said in an interview with The Northern View that it is exciting to have athletes and coaches from communities as far as Fort St. John and Quesnel travel to compete in the swim meet.

“With over 40 dedicated athletes attending, Special Olympics BC – Prince Rupert and the local swim club have worked very hard to provide a high-quality competition,” Bay said.

“We wish to extend a huge thank you to all of the volunteers who continue to support Special Olympics through our year-round weekly sports programs and make events like this possible.”

Special Olympics B.C. sports programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities are offered year-round in 55 communities throughout B.C., in up to 18 summer and winter sports. Athletes are involved in weekly practices, and participate recreationally or strive to compete at regional, provincial, national, or international events.

