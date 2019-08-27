Special Olympics chapter gets ready to kick off new fall season

The Cranbrook/Kimberley Special Olympics are looking for athletes and volunteers to join them for the new season. A registration and barbecue will be held Sept. 16. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

As the summer winds down the Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley local chapter is getting ready for their 2019/2020 activities.

The club will be holding a free kick-off barbecue and registration on Sept. 16 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 22 14th Ave. South, at the Cranbrook Society for Community Living building across from Baker Park.

The Special Olympics offer various activities as they bring community programs and competition opportunities to children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities worldwide.

There are multiple options available to Special Olympics participants, they include:

Bocce (Spring)

Golf (May-September)

X-Country Skiing (December-March)

Bowling (September-May)

Basketball (January-March)

Swimming (October-May)

Family Fit (June-September)

Fit Club (October-April)

As well, the local club has an Active Start program, which is for two to six year olds. They help with instruction in large motor skills, which is to help with improved physical, social and cognitive abilities.

The team in Cranbrook/Kimberley are also looking to add rhythmic gymnastics, three-on-three basketball (high school) and fundamentals. The fundamentals program is for children approximately ages seven to 12. Its aim is to transition from movement to sport and physical literacy skills, all the while keeping a fun atmosphere and meaningful interactions.

The Special Olympics encourages athletes of all ages and abilities to check out the programs that they offer. They are open to any sport that is recognized by Special Olympics Canada.

While the Cranbrook/Kimberley team is looking for athletes to get involved, they are also hoping to recruit some volunteers. The volunteers can either be in a coaching capacity, helping out weekly or even at the occasional sporting events and fundraising campaigns.

To learn more about the Special Olympics and opportunities, they can be found at the College of the Rockies Community Showcase on Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Also, you can check them out on the Special Olympics BC Cranbrook/Kimberley Facebook page or email Zoe Damant at specialolympics.cklocal@gmail.com. Also visit www.specialolympics.ca.