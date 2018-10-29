Special jerseys for a special cause for Kimberley Dynamiters

The Dynamiters will be wearing the special jerseys in November.

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters will be wearing an alternate jersey for their home games in November.

Cliff Boychuck, a Kimberley resident who has stage four kidney cancer, has created a campaign with Kidney Cancer Canada to bring awareness to kidney cancer, and to honor long-time Nitros fan Norma Ennis who died from kidney cancer in 2009.

“The cancer is still a long ways from being curable,” Boychuck said, “and it is one of the least funded cancers due to its rarity.”

Boychuck was able to find 29 individual donors that contributed $200 to cover the cost of making each jersey. The jersey’s feature an alternate main logo, and have the Kidney Cancer Canada logo underneath the KIJHL badge.

The jersey’s will be auctioned off, and all the money will go towards Kidney Cancer Canada. The campaign has already raised $5,850 of the $10,000 goal.

For Boychuck, he is thrilled with the support, but it also an emotional time for him. “It will be five years in January since my diagnosis, at which time my survival prognosis was five years.”

To enter a bid, there will be tables with current bids at the Dynamiters home games during November. Bidding starts on November 2nd, and ends November 23rd. The starting bid for jersey’s is $200.

On the 23rd of November, Boychuck has organized a tailgate party to announce the winners of the jerseys and other silent auction items.

If you are unable to attend a home game and would like to enter your bid, please visit https://nitrosfan.blogspot.com/p/kidney-cancer-jerseys.html for more information on how to enter a bid.

If you would like to make a donation to the campaign, please visit https://kidneycancercanada.akaraisin.com/ui/fundraise/participant/4570759 and make a donation there.

To see the jersey’s in action for the first time, be sure to attend the game on November 2nd when the Dynamiters host the Columbia Valley Rockies at the Civic Centre.