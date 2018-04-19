Spartans starting rugby season

Rugby players from Clearwater and Barriere secondary schools are joining forces

Coach Dave Whelan prepares to take a hit as Mason Wadlegger comes in with a rugby ball during a practice at Clearwater Secondary School on Wednesday, April 11. Photo by Keith McNeill

By Keith McNeill

For the fourth year in a row, rugby players from Clearwater and Barriere secondary schools are joining forces to compete as the North Thompson Spartans.

The Junior Spartans are playing in the North Zone league with Salmon Arm, Fulton (Vernon), and Pleasant Valley (Armstrong).

The Juniors will be playing all of their matches in Kamloops as a compromise for travel.

One exception might be a home game that is tentatively scheduled for May 1.

They played their first league game on April 12 against Salmon Arm.

If the Junior Spartans finish in the top two in the zone, they will cross over and play against teams from the central zone (Kelowna) in the Okanagan semifinals.

The Senior Spartans are playing in a Sevens league with three games each play-day against Norkam, Sahali, and St. Anns.

The Seniors will combine with Norkam to play 15’s at Rugbyfest in Kamloops on April 22 and 23.

Their first league games were during a play-day or jamboree at Sahali on Friday, April 13.

The Seniors will host a three-game jamboree on Friday, May 4 in Clearwater.

