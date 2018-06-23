Spartans played hard and represented the North Thompson well

The North Thompson Spartans Senior Sevens rugby team represented at the Tier II Sevens Championships on June 8 and 9 at Brentwood College in Cowichan. They won one and lost two, but represented themselves and the valley well. They proved to be a team to be reconded with and with out a doubt will be back next year.

Spartans coach Gabe Francis posted this message on the team’s Facebook page after the event.

“Thanks Spartans for including me in your rugby adventures this weekend. You represented your valley well.

“The boys played five matches, registering a strong win over Cowichan Secondary, and fell just short in three of the remaining matches against Victoria High, GP Vanier and Edward Milne, matches in which we were within a score leading up to the final whistle. “The other match against Sutherland, an eventual top 4 team, was a hard fought battle with a very respectable score line.

“The boys scored many beautiful, well worked trys that came from wonderful support play and teamwork. “As always they kept the opposition very honest with unmatched physicality.

“A big thanks to the three graduating players for all their hard work and leadership. With 11 returning players having provincial sevens experience, the outlook is bright for coming seasons.

“Major kudos to your coaches Mr. Whelen and Jairus for continuing to develop your skills and progress your development as a team.

“Massive thanks to your wonderful and supportive athletic directors for their assistance in coordination and organization.

“And another massive thank you to your parent chaperones who made the weekend possible. We are reminded of how fortunate you boys are to be well supported by those around you, and your incredible communities who stepped up and supported your fundraising initiatives.

“I hope that for you players this was a positive experience that you will be able to reflect on fondly from your high school days, and I hope that you returning players will be eager to return to this event next year.

“You are beauties and I am thrilled rugby is alive and well in the North Thompson.”